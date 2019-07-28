Big Brother 21 recap: Episode 15 reveals HOH winner, nominees

The Big Brother 21 recap for Episode 15 comes from Sunday, July 28. The episode picks up with the HOH Competition that began during the Thursday night installment (July 25).

A long recap of the previous episode was shown, where Bella Wang was evicted on an 8-2 vote. It left just 12 people in the game, 11 of which played in an Endurance Challenge later that night.

A lot was on the line for the people competing in the HOH Competition, especially after the nominees that Cliff Hogg had done with when he was in charge.

Big Brother 21 recap: Episode 15 Endurance Challenge

Jessica Milagros fell right after it started. Nicole Anthony fell early as well, going down before the episode even ended.

Sam Smith fell after 11 minutes, Christie Murphy fell after 15 minutes, and Nick Maccarone fell after 17 minutes. Jack Matthews made it to 27 minutes before he dropped and Tommy Bracco fell soon after him.

The final four were Jackson Michie, Kathryn Dunn, Analyse Talavera, and Holly Allen.

Jackson lasted 89 minutes and then Kathryn dropped soon after him when she was granted safety by the other two ladies.

The two women lasted a long time after Jackson and Kathryn, likely more than an hour, but when Analyse fell, Holly became the new Head of Household.

Another facet of the challenge was that when people fell, they had to pick chips to decide who would receive punishments. Christie and Tommy drew Poison Ivy Punishments.

Poison Ivy Punishment

Christie and Tommy received their punishments during the episode. Along with the outfit shown below, they weren’t allowed to shower or go outside for four days.

That’s a pretty rough punishment for anyone to have to go through and it’s not a pleasant experience for them.

Can’t go outside… can’t shower for 4 days? Good luck with that. #BB21 😏 pic.twitter.com/Rfb2nqNdhQ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 29, 2019

HOH Nomination Ceremony

Holly Allen decided that she wanted to nominate Sam Smith and Nick Maccarone for eviction. She put them on the block at the Nomination Ceremony, despite pleas to go in a different direction by both guys.

That brings an end to the Big Brother 21 recap for Episode 15. The schedule for the season continues on Wednesday night. For readers who want to jump ahead, here are some POV spoilers for the week.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.