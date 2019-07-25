Big Brother recap: Episode 14 reveals Eviction results

The Big Brother recap for Season 21, Episode 14 comes from July 25. During the episode, the latest Eviction Ceremony took place.

During the last episode, Jackson Michie was shown winning the Power of Veto. He used it to save himself from the block.

Cliff Hogg, as the Head of Household, put Bella Wang on the block next to Jack Matthews. It meant that either Bella or Jack would be evicted from the house next.

Big Brother recap: Episode 14 begins

Jack spoke during a Diary Room session about being very pleased he was up against Bella. As for Bella, she was shown crying during her interview, though she had known she was about to be nominated.

A lot of time during the episode was spent showing Bella trying to convince people to save her from the eviction. That included many scenes of the relationship between Nick and Bella progressing.

The producers also gave a long look at the family of Cliff Hogg, including some interview segments of them watching him play the game.

Eviction Ceremony time

To kick things off, Christie Murphy voted to evict Bella. Analyse Talavera and Michie also voted to evict Bella. That made it 3-0 by that point.

Nick Maccarone voted to evict Jack and then it was time for a commercial break. When they came back Sam Smith voted for Jack. Nicole Anthony then voted for Bella and Kathryn Dunn did the same.

When Jessica Milagros voted for Bella, it meant that she was evicted. Holly Allen also voted for Bella and so did Tommy Bracco to complete the run.

By an 8-2 vote, Bella Wang was evicted from the Big Brother house. At least she made it official with Nick in the house, so the couple has something to look forward to outside of the house.

A lot has happened this week, RT if you’re ready for another Live Eviction! Here we go! #BB21 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/sow7149DQZ — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) July 26, 2019

That brings an end to the Big Brother recap for Episode 14. There was no Head of Household Competition, as that will take place on the live feeds. A current report is already up and running, where the results will be presented as they come in.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.