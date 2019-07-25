Big Brother 21 showmance becomes official boyfriend, girlfriend

A Big Brother 21 showmance just confirmed that they are boyfriend and girlfriend. It was a big move for the duo, even as an Eviction Ceremony is on the horizon.

During the last episode of the show, CBS viewers finally caught up on what has been taking place in the house. A lot of the information was already revealed on the live feeds, including Jack Matthews using his secret power.

Late Wednesday evening, the Big Brother live feeds got really interesting. Nick Maccarone and Isabella Wang were shown having an intense discussion. It led to a scene that is definitely going to get shown on a future episode.

Nick and Bella on Big Brother 21

Nick asked Bella to be his girlfriend and the couple made it official. They have discussed continuing their showmance outside of the house, but now it has been given even more credence.

It appeared that Nick was trying to express how much he loves Bella and that he wanted her to know, just in case she gets evicted during the next episode. As a reminder, Bella is on the block next to Jack, and the BB21 cast has to send one of them home. Bella later shared the story with Sam Smith.

If Bella does get evicted during the July 25 episode, she won’t make it to the BB21 jury. Instead, she will be heading home, unless there is a plan in place to do another Battle Back Competition this season. That’s also possible, but the producers haven’t hinted at it taking place.

For readers wanting to take a look at the conversation between Bella and Nick, it happened at 10:41 p.m. PT on the live feeds. As Bella squealed with excitement, Nick marked the date of July 24 to the cameras. Is this a relationship that viewers of the show will enjoy seeing go to the next level?

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.