Who is Jack Matthews on Big Brother 21 cast? Trainer looks like celebrity

Jack Matthews is now a member of the Big Brother 21 cast but he can’t fault CBS viewers for feeling that he looks like a very famous celebrity. Former houseguest Jeff Schroeder even joked about that during his pre-show interview.

When not getting compared to actor Jason Momoa, Jack Matthews is a fitness trainer. His hometown is Chicago, but he currently resides in Tampa, Florida. Jack is one of the 16 new houseguests that were revealed by CBS on Monday.

When describing himself, Jack states that he is honest, has integrity, and has character. He is big into working out and hanging out with his dog, Layla. As for the game itself, he plans to keep things honest and simple.

Who is Jack Matthews on Big Brother 21 cast?

When speaking with Jeff, Jack stated that he likes photography as well. He also said that he did not watch Game of Thrones but has often been compared to Jason Momoa in his life.

Chi-Town native #BBJack is just ready to “get this money” and focus on the Veto challenges. Watch him on the #BBLF: https://t.co/yASNSOOo2Z #BB21 pic.twitter.com/xx3e5UL7Yt — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2019

As for his main strategy, Jack doesn’t want to win Head of Household. He feels that it is not necessary and that he doesn’t want to win the first one. Will avoiding that chaos play well for him this year?

It was funny to hear Jack state that he is average at a lot of things, but not really great at one thing. He feels that could serve as a huge advantage in the game this season. As for a downfall, he stated that he can be a control freak.

Time for Big Brother 21 start date

The BB21 schedule begins on Tuesday, June 25. That’s when the first part of the two-part season premiere will air on CBS. It begins at 8/7c and is just one hour. Episode 2 takes place at the same time the next night (June 26).

Big Brother returns for Season 21 on June 25 to CBS.