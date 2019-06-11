Big Brother 21 schedule: 2019 episodes shift days during week

The Big Brother 21 schedule has been revealed by CBS for the summer 2019 season. It’s slightly different from what took place last summer, but it still means that viewers are going to get their fill of coverage.

The first big change to the schedule is that the start date is a Tuesday night. The season premiere takes place on Tuesday, June 25, which is a big change from the regular Wednesday night debut.

There is some familiarity in that it will be a two-night premiere, again, with the second episode air date scheduled for Wednesday, June 26. Then, the third episode of the week will be on Sunday night.

Everything else can wait. #BB21 is all that matters. 😎 pic.twitter.com/88znE3nle8 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 1, 2019

Big Brother 21 schedule

Below is a breakdown of when the first nine episodes of the season will air on CBS. There is a big shift following Episode 6, as the program will begin airing later and will change from Tuesday nights to Thursday nights each week.

Episode 1: Tuesday, June 25 (8/7c)

Episode 2: Wednesday, June 26 (8/7c)

Episode 3: Sunday, June 30 (8/7c)

Episode 4: Tuesday, July 2 (8/7c)

Episode 5: Wednesday, July 3 (8/7c)

Episode 6: Sunday, July 7 (8/7c)

Episode 7: Wednesday, July 10 (9/8c)

Episode 8: Thursday, July 11 (9/8c)

Episode 9: Sunday, July 14 (8/7c)

Jeff Schroeder to introduce Big Brother 21 cast

Former houseguest Jeff Schroeder had a big announcement on Monday afternoon. He revealed he will be back to host the pre-show interviews this season. Those interviews are going to be made available on the live feeds and introduce everyone to the BB21 cast.

There have been a number of BB21 cast rumors online, including social media posts suggesting people like Johnny Mac and Vanessa Rousso could return.

None of that information has been confirmed by the production team for the show, so fans may want to wait until Jeff starts presenting his interviews to find out for sure.

Big Brother 21 returns to CBS in 2019 with a start date of Tuesday, June 25.