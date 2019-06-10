Big Brother 2019 spoilers: Jeff Schroeder reveals his big announcement

Some hot Big Brother 2019 spoilers came directly from Jeff Schroeder today as the former houseguest took to social media. During a new video posted to the Twitter account for the show, Schroeder revealed that he is returning.

Schroeder will be interviewing the BB21 cast members this summer, a role that he has had in the past. The pre-show interviews will be posted online, helping viewers get to know the people playing the game this summer.

When is BB21 cast revealed?

As relayed in the video below, Jeff will be revealed the BB21 cast members on Monday, June 17. It’s going to be a huge day for the show, with fans getting their first glimpses of the new houseguests.

Beginning at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Jeff will start sharing his new interviews. They will all be viewable on the Big Brother live feeds.

The release of the BB21 cast interviews will probably be staggered, rather than CBS dumping them online all at the same time. This should aid in creating additional buzz for the upcoming summer installment of the show.

More Big Brother 2019 spoilers to come

Fans now know when the BB21 cast will be revealed. That’s big news, but it still doesn’t address whether there are returners, what the format might be this summer, and if there is a new theme. That information could come later.

As an example of what the interviews could look like, the video below is when Jeff interviewed Jordan Lloyd for the show. Viewers know already that Jeff and Jordan are now married.

The countdown is now on until the BB21 cast interviews are released online. It should give viewers something to chew on until Jeff Schroeder starts revealing them.

The season premiere for the show is on Tuesday, June 25, with a one-hour installment beginning at 8/7c on CBS. It is followed by a second episode on Wednesday night at the same time (June 26). By then, even more Big Brother 2019 spoilers should be revealed. Could the first HOH be leaked online?

Big Brother 2019 debuts Tuesday, June 25 on CBS.