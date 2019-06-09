Big Brother 21: Who is Jeff Schroeder? Former cast member has spoilers, creates rumors

Big Brother 21 may address cast rumors and reveal some spoilers on Monday. It will be done by former cast member Jeff Schroeder, who has a long history of participating with the reality competition show.

In regard to what is about to take place, Schroeder made a social media post on Sunday, announcing he had an upcoming announcement.

Yes, fans are clamoring so much for information this season, that an announcement about an announcement is making the news.

Who is Jeff Schroeder from Big Brother 21?

Jeff was a member of the Big Brother 11 cast, where he finished in fifth place. The winner of that season was Jordan Lloyd, who was in a showmance with Jeff at the time.

Following their time on the show, Jeff and Jordan married and have two children so far. They are named Lawson Keith Schroeder and Layton Sarti Schroeder.

Jeff and Jordan also returned for Big Brother 13, when three teams of returning houseguests commanded the attention of viewers. Rachel Reilly ended up winning that season, marking the last time any of those people were members of the cast.

Does Jeff Schroeder have Big Brother 21 spoilers with him?

Over the years, Jeff has done a lot of interviews for CBS and Big Brother. That includes sitting down with cast members to do pre-show interviews, taking the stage with returning host Julie Chen during live episodes, and interviewing cast members following the season finales.

All of his past involvement with the show could indicate that the Big Brother 21 spoilers Jeff Schroeder has with him aren’t going to be ground-breaking.

He may be announcing that he will host a show where he meets with houseguests who have been evicted. A show like this was done for Celebrity Big Brother with Ross Matthews and Marissa Jaret Winokur. Could Jeff simply be taking over that role?

Currently, Jeff Schroeder is a co-host of Daily Blast Live, where entertainment news is discussed each day. It’s a full-time job for him, which probably quells any rumors that he could be taking over as the host of Big Brother 21.

Jeff also had Jordan and their kids on the show as guest stars several times in the past.

At some point on Monday, likely early in the day, the Big Brother Twitter account is going to be presenting new information to fans and viewers. The lack of specifics about his announcement has led to quite a few fresh Big Brother 21 rumors.

Is it an early BB21 cast list? Will he be hosting a new show? Could they possibly reveal BB21 cast interviews this early?

Hopefully, for the desperate fans on social media, a lot of information is going to come to the forefront on Monday.

The Big Brother 2019 season begins Tuesday, June 25 on CBS.