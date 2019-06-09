Big Brother 2019 spoilers: Jeff Schroeder has an announcement for fans

Big Brother 2019 spoilers will be coming from Jeff Schroeder on Monday. The former houseguest posted a video on Sunday, noting he had a big announcement in store for fans.

As shown in the video below, Jeff will be active on the social media accounts for the program Monday. So what is it that Jeff is about to unveil?

There are many fans weighing in with their thoughts about it, but fans should all check out the video.

Jeff Schroeder has some Big Brother 2019 spoilers

He starts out the video by stating that “it’s that time again.” Jeff then goes on to say, “And I’ve got some big news to share with you guys. So, make sure to check out the Big Brother social media accounts tomorrow to find out what it is.”

This is really exciting news from the production team, even though there aren’t any definitive hints about what he is going to share. One of the online rumors states that it is going to be a season of All-Stars.

That plays right into a new rumor being spread on Twitter, which suggests fans will vote on some of the people joining the cast.

Big Brother 2019 season premiere coming soon

One piece of news that CBS and the show’s producers have been pushing is the Big Brother 2019 start date. It’s going to fall on a Tuesday this year, with the first episode airing on Tuesday, June 25.

CBS will quickly follow that with Episode 2 taking place on the next night.

That’s how close the Big Brother 2019 season premiere is to taking place, which makes it clear why fans are so excited to find out who might be joining the cast.

Is that what Jeff Schroeder is ready to reveal on Monday? For viewers who don’t remember him, he participated as a member of the BB11 and BB13 casts.

The countdown is officially on for the season premiere to take place. It would certainly be interesting to hear some casting news or a possible theme from Jeff.

Will he present a house tour? That’s something that is usually done by returning host Julie Chen, but it’s always fun to shake things up.

No matter what gets revealed, the Big Brother 2019 spoilers coming out on Monday are going to cause a stir on social media. That could make the CBS Big Brother page quite popular.

