What happened on Big Brother last night? Everything you need to know

A lot happened on Big Brother last night. Nobody went home on Big Brother, but there was a lot of action that set up the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony.

Episode 13 focused mostly on the Power of Veto for this past week. That included a lot of discussion about two of the secret powers and one of them getting used.

Coming into the episode, Cliff Hogg had become the new Head of Household. He then nominated Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews for eviction. It was something that the Jack’s and their alliance didn’t take well.

What happened on Big Brother last night?

Jack used his Chaos Power when the house was selecting people to play for the Power of Veto. He didn’t like the first group of players and forced the house to redraw.

Cliff, Jackson, Jack, Sam Smith, Analyse Talavera, and Kathryn Dunn played in the Veto Competition. It was Jackson who ended up winning the Power of Veto.

Following the Veto Competition, Cliff and Christie Murphy were shown agreeing to terms of working together. Christie promised to not use the Panic Power if Cliff agreed to put Bella Wang on the block.

Four houseguests also became Have-Nots, meaning they had to take cold showers, eat slop, and sleep in uncomfortable beds for a week. Cliff chose, Jackson, Christie, Kathryn, and Tommy Bracco.

Big Brother 21, Episode 13 concludes

At the end of the episode, Jackson hosted the Veto Ceremony. He saved himself from the block and it was revealed that Christie had not used her secret power. Cliff then placed Bella on the block as the second nominee.

The houseguest who goes home on Big Brother tonight will be either Jack Matthews or Isabella Wang. There are several scenarios that could play out with the 10 votes, including a possible tie. If there is a tie in the eviction vote, then it is Cliff (as the HOH) who gets to make the tiebreaking vote.

On the Big Brother schedule, the next episode of the show is on Thursday, July 25. It all gets started at 9/8c on CBS, with another houseguest getting sent home.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.