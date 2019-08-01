CBS Big Brother 21 vote guide: How to cast yours and get your least favorite BB21 cast member on the Field Trip

Big Brother 21 just revealed America’s Vote and how the Field Trip will work. This is a vote guide to help CBS viewers and live feed subscribers decide who to send outside of the game.

Toward the end of the August 1 episode, host Julie Chen Moonves explained how the voting process would work. It’s a bit complicated, but it sounds like something that could really shake up the game.

It boils down to an America’s Vote where three houseguests are chosen to battle it out in a competition.

America’s Field Trip rules

Every fan of the show can go to the CBS site set up for the poll and vote 10 times per day. The process will last until August 9 at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET). At that point, the three houseguests will have been selected.

America’s Field Trip prizes and punishments

The three houseguests that receive the most votes will be sent on the Big Brother Field Trip. That’s where they will battle it out to decide which one of them will be safe.

The winner of the three-person competition will be safe from eviction. The second-place finisher will receive a punishment in the game. As for the last-place finisher, they will become the third nominee for the week.

Where do you go for the Big Brother 21 vote?

This website is where images of the houseguests are set up so that you can easily place your votes. Remember, you can vote up to 10 times per day, so you can choose to place all 10 votes on one person or split them up a bit.

This is going to be a really huge deal for the cast, but equally so for the viewers at home. Getting to directly impact what will take place in this special competition is going to make it really exciting over the next eight days.

Ready for your chance to impact the game? Vote to send a Houseguest on a field trip: https://t.co/zCegoX5wKt #BB21 pic.twitter.com/TbNdqeNo8a — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 2, 2019

So, who do you want to participate in the Big Brother Field Trip? Make sure to vote early and often to make sure your voice is heard.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.