Who is Kemi Faknule on Big Brother 21 cast? Rachel Reilly fan in action

Kemi Faknule is now a member of the Big Brother 21 cast. She was revealed as one of the 16 new houseguests who will participate in the reality competition show during summer 2019.

The entire BB21 cast was revealed on Monday, setting the stage for what could be a very exciting season of the show. Included in the group are a social media influencer, a Broadway dancer, and a fitness trainer.

Kemi sat down with former houseguest Jeff Schroeder to do a pre-show interview ahead of the new season. She took that time to introduce herself and speak about her goals inside the house.

Who is Kemi Faknule from Big Brother 21 cast?

Kemi is a Maryland native who works as a marketing strategist. She now lives in Brooklyn, New York, where she loves discovering new restaurants and shopping in her spare time.

Don’t hate the #BBKemi, hate the game. Meet the 25-year-old Maryland native who’s ready to take the 💰 and 🏃‍♀️: https://t.co/yASNSOOo2Z #BB21 pic.twitter.com/4a9krHBALx — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2019

While speaking with Jeff, she noted that she wants to leave the show in a new tax bracket. This statement is a heavy hint that she wants to win the show, a goal she is willing to do nearly anything to accomplish.

She stated that it is hard for her to bite her tongue when it comes to people getting under her skin. She also noted that it could be a downfall to her game while she is in the house.

Kemi also said the people who annoy her are those people who are overly emotional. If that turns out to be true, then she could be in for a summer of annoyances.

Big Brother TV show returns to CBS

The long-running reality competition show is back. Now that the BB21 cast has been revealed, the countdown begins to the season premiere.

According to the Big Brother 21 schedule for CBS, the first episode takes place on Tuesday, June 25. It’s the first night of a two-night premiere that will introduce the television audience to the new group of competitors.

Big Brother will air new episodes of the show on CBS for summer 2019.