Who is Tommy Bracco on Big Brother 21 cast? From Broadway to CBS

Tommy Bracco is joining the Big Brother 21 cast after some time on Broadway. The 28-year-old dancer is ready to show the world what he can do inside the house.

On Monday, CBS revealed the entire BB21 cast list, comprised of 16 new houseguests. Everyone is new to the game, so this should be an exciting competition for all of them.

During his pre-show interview with former houseguest Jeff Schroeder, Tommy revealed that he is currently on Broadway, acting in the musical Pretty Woman. Now, he is ready to see what he can do on the reality competition show.

The #BB21 Houseguests better keep an eye on #BBTommy. He’s got one chance to fulfill his dream and is willing to do whatever it takes including throwing comps. Meet the new cast now: https://t.co/yASNSOOo2Z pic.twitter.com/4c9XlASkJq — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2019

Who is Tommy Bracco on Big Brother 21 cast?

Tommy is from Staten Island, New York, and his accent is really strong. He describes himself as optimistic, driven, and over-the-top. He also feels that his experience working on the stage and the work that it took to blend in with a cast will serve him well in the Big Brother house.

Tommy has been watching the show since Season 14 and it was one of his dreams to be on Big Brother. One of his strategies is to emulate what Ian Terry did to become a winner of the show. That’s not a bad model to take on when playing the game.

After Tommy did his interview on the CBS live feeds, former houseguest Nicole Franzel posted on Twitter about him. She is clearly rooting for Tommy to do well this summer.

Tommy is a Broadway performer. I hear he’s great in the Book of… MORON! ZING! #BB21 — Zingbot (@ZingbotOfficial) June 17, 2019

Big Brother Season 21 schedule ready to go

A schedule of episodes was released by CBS to show how the first few weeks of the show will be presented. It includes a change to Tuesday nights.

The season premiere is set for Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c on CBS. That’s when the Big Brother 21 cast will get revealed to the television audience and when the race to win the $500,000 prize begins.

Big Brother returns with Season 21 on June 25 to CBS.