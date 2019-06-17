Cast of Big Brother Season 21 released: 16 people entering BB21 house

The cast of Big Brother Season 21 was released this morning by CBS. Sixteen new houseguests are now ready to play the game.

The big news dropped on Monday morning, with CBS posting the information online. This all took place a bit before the live cast interviews were scheduled to take place on the All Access application.

Cast of Big Brother Season 21

There are eight men and eight women competing for the $500,000 prize this summer. They include a really good college soccer player and a petroleum engineer.

The wait is finally over. 🎉 😎 🙌🏼 Check out the faces that will compete on #BigBrother starting June 25! Who is in the cast of #BB21? https://t.co/toktp9jqpm pic.twitter.com/Q29AdNeWMS — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2019

The BB21 women

Holly Allen (wine safari guide from Los Angeles)

Nicole Anthony (preschool aide from Long Island)

Kathryn Dunn (digital marketing executive from Dallas)

Kemi Faknule (marketing strategist from Brooklyn)

Jessica Milagros (model from Illinois)

Christie Murphy (boutique owner from New Jersey)

Analyse Talavera (college soccer star from California)

Isabella Wang (public health analyst from Los Angeles)

The BB21 men

David Alexander (photographer from Atlanta)

Tommy Bracco (broadway dancer from Staten Island)

Cliff Hogg III (petroleum engineer from Houston)

Ovi Kabir (college student from Tennessee)

Nick Maccarone (therapist from New Jersey)

Jack Matthews (fitness trainer from Florida)

Jackson Michie (server from Los Angeles)

Sam Smith (truck driver from Pennsylvania)

When is the Big Brother Season 21 start date?

CBS has also revealed the schedule for the first few weeks of episodes for the show. Everything gets started with a two-night premiere, beginning at 8/7c on Tuesday, June 25. episode 2 is then at 8/7c on Wednesday night (June 26).

Now that the cast of Big Brother Season 21 has been released, the debate begins about who has the best chance to win the votes of the jury this summer. It’s also possible that there are more Big Brother 21 spoilers to come because the 16-person cast seems a tad small.

