Who is Analyse Talavera on Big Brother 21 cast? College soccer player ready

Analyse Talavera is now a member of the Big Brother 21 cast. The self-professed college soccer star is ready to take the BB21 house by storm and possibly win the $500,000 cash prize.

CBS revealed 16 members of the BB21 cast on Monday. Analyse joins an eclectic group of new houseguests that includes a Rachel Reilly fan, a truck driver, a Broadway dancer, and a wine safari guide.

Who is Analyse Talavera on Big Brother 21 cast?

Analyse played soccer at the Univerity of Nevada. Just from the interview that she did with Jeff, she seems like a very reserved person. That could become an advantage or disadvantage depending on the rest of the BB21 cast.

Analyse calls herself funny, outgoing, and confident. She is originally from Northridge, California, but now lives in Simi Valley.

Her favorite things to do are tanning and going to the beach so she might have a lot of enjoyable afternoons by the Big Brother pool this summer.

Similar to other houseguests this season, she will have to spend the summer without her dog. It seems like something she will mention several times on the live feeds.

As for her strategy, she wants to remain low-key, which is easier said than done in this reality competition show.

When does Big Brother start summer 2019?

As revealed in the schedule of episodes, the summer 2019 season starts on Tuesday, June 25. It’s a switch to Tuesday nights for a bit, so fans will want to make sure to adjust viewing habits.

Episode 2 takes place the following night (June 26), with both installments only one hour each. Before that happens, the BB21 cast will already be in the house playing the game, allowing producers to tape early footage.

Big Brother returns with new episodes on CBS during summer 2019.