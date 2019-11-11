The couple that got eliminated last week on Dancing with the Stars didn’t see it coming. Another shocking result even left the trio of judges frustrated.

It has become a familiar story during the fall 2019 episodes of the show. Each week, a couple that didn’t receive the lowest scores from the judges gets sent home.

Rather than voting for the best couple each week, some of the people choosing to vote for DWTS this season are just picking who they want to win. It has led to some good dancers going home. It’s a troubling trend when looking toward the rest of the season.

Who got sent home on Dancing with the Stars last week?

Last week, it was The Office actress Kate Flannery and professional dancer Pasha Pashkov who got sent home. Kate and Pasha scored a 24 to Heat Wave by Linda Ronstadt.

What can I say… @KateFlannery, you are loved! The most humble and genuine human. Thank you for sharing this amazing experience with me! It brought a lifetime of memories I will treasure forever. You are an amazing friend, actor, singer and now dancer! @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/KKLQkG7lec — Pasha Pashkov (@pashapashkov86) November 5, 2019

During a dance-off against former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and dancer Jenna Johnson, Kate and Pasha won two more points that were added to their total score. Jenna was subbing in for Lindsay Arnold, who had suffered a death in her family.

Despite ending up with 26 points, compared to just 20 from Sean and his partner, Kate and Pasha finished in seventh place for the season. It was a difficult result, especially since they weren’t close to being the lowest-scoring couple.

Boy are we going to miss @KateFlannery and her hilarious antics on #DWTS! And we're not the only ones…check out Len's sweet goodbye to the duo. #KateFlannery #TeamThatsWhatKateSaid pic.twitter.com/ba5d3IyXyW — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) November 5, 2019

The next new episode of DWTS comes on Monday night when the final six couples compete during Boy Band & Girl Group Night. It should be a really fun night for the contestants, the judges, and the audience at home.

ABC revealed a lot of spoilers for the episode, including some of the bands and groups that will have their songs performed. Each of the top six couples will be performing two dances on the night. Fans do not want to miss this one!

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.