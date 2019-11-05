What happened to Lindsay Arnold on DWTS? Mother-in-law death meant she wasn’t dancing

Lindsay Arnold sat out DWTS on Monday evening. It was revealed that her mother-in-law had died and the professional dancer opted to take the week off from the reality competition show.

With Lindsay out for the week, dancer Jenna Johnson stepped into her spot. It meant that Jenna would get a chance to perform with Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for the evening.

Sean and Jenna performed a jazz routine for the three judges and the home audience. The couple scored 20 out of 30 points while performing to Come Sail Away by Styx.

Later in the evening, Sean and Jenna also performed in a Dance-Off, which was the theme of the evening. They had to perform a cha-cha to Gonna Make You Sweat by C+C Music Factory against Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov. The judges selected Kate and Pasha as the winners of that battle.

What happened to Lindsay Arnold on DWTS?

Lindsay posted to her Instagram page a long message about what had happened and that she wouldn’t be performing on Monday night.

She noted, in part, “I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away. Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be.”

Jenna Johnson, who stepped in as the professional dancer to pair with Sean Spicer, commented on Lindsay’s post to let her know she had support from the rest of the DWTS cast.

I dance for you, I pray for you, I’m here tonight for you. Thank you for being so open and for trusting me tonight during this time of tragedy. Sending you all the strength and love in the world Lindsay.

It is not known if Lindsay Arnold will be back on the stage for next week’s episode, but her celebrity partner, Sean Spicer, did survive another night of eliminations. They have advanced to the top six couples and are still in the running to possibly win the mirrorball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.