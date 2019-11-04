Dancing with the Stars recap: Dance-Off Week arrives on DWTS

A new Dancing with the Stars recap comes from Monday night, where the top seven couples competed to stay on the show. The episode would also end with a Dance-Off challenge to help decide who would go home.

During the Halloween episode last week, the couple eliminated was Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson. They were in the bottom two against Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov.

Dancing with the Stars Episode 8 routines

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Jive)

Popstar Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Paso Doble)

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Quickstep)

The Office actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov (Jive)

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Salsa)

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold (Jazz)

TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Contemporary)

Dancing with the Stars recap: The scores

1. Sean and Jenna scored 20 while performing to Come Sail Away by Styx.

2. Lauren and Gleb scored 24 to Hound Dog by Elvis Presley.

3. Kel and Witney landed an amazing 28 to This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan.

4. Ally and Sasha had a perfect score of 30 to Higher by Ally Brooke.

5. Hannah B and Alan notched an impressive 29 to American Girl by Elle King.

6. Kate and Pasha scored a 24 to Heat Wave by Linda Ronstadt.

7. James and Emma earned a perfect score of 30 to Don’t Stop Believin by Journey.

Dancing with the Stars Dance-Off

James and Emma was the couple that didn’t have to compete in the Dance-Off. They got two extra points for that judge’s decision.

Three dances of two couples each then took place, with the judges picking which couple performed it the best.

Celebrities Kel and Ally performed a jive with their partners to Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen. The judges picked Kel and Witney as the winners, gaining two points for the night.

Kate and Sean were the second set of celebrities to perform in the Dance-Off. They had to do the cha-cha to Gonna Make You Sweat by C+C Music Factory. The judges unanimously picked Kate and Pasha as the winners.

The final Dance-Off was between Hannah B and Lauren. They were tasked with performing a salsa to Rhythm Is Gonna Get You by Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine. The judges all sided with Hannah B.

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars Episode 8?

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov was the couple getting eliminated for the night. They just didn’t have enough fan support and even winning the Dance-Off didn’t net them enough points to survive another week.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.