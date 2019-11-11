Dancing with the Stars spoilers: Dances, guest judges revealed for Boy Band & Girl Group Night

Some Dancing with the Stars spoilers have been revealed by ABC ahead of the highly-anticipated Boy Band & Girl Group Night for the show. It’s going to likely include a lot of surprise celebrities in the audience.

It was Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov that were eliminated last week on DWTS, leaving just six couples competing for the mirrorball trophy. They will each perform two dances during an all-new episode of the show.

The theme for the episode called Boy Band & Girl Group Night is pretty simple, as the couples will each dance to a song by a famous girl group in the first round. During the second round of performances, they will be done to famous boy band songs.

Some of the groups that will be represented during the night include TLC, Spice Girls, En Vogue, The Pointer Sisters, Backstreet Boys, BTS, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, and *NSYNC.

Dear #BTSARMY, I think you will want to watch @DancingABC on Monday night. One of the six remaining couples will be dancing to a #BTS song! Spread the word!#DWTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/gfE9PDSBFE — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) November 7, 2019

DWTS dances for Season 28, Episode 9

The following list has been provided by ABC and it showcases which dance styles that each couple will perform to on Monday night.

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Quickstep and Rumba) Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Samba and Jazz) The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Salsa and Tango) Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Paso and Viennese Waltz) Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold (Argentine Tango and Samba) TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Jive and Jazz)

Dancing with the Stars guest judges

Two guest judges will be joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli to hand out the scores on Monday night. They are Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC. Fatone has also previously performed during a season of the show.

Bunton will be helping with the scoring of the girl groups, while Fatone is there to help with the scoring of the boy bands. There will be 40 points available to each of the couples for each of the two dances.

We're living for Girl Group & Boy Band Night! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/OzDFlndPj7 — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 8, 2019

More Dancing with the Stars spoilers

The opening number for the new episode is choreographed by Brooke Wendle and Rodrigo Basurto. It will feature a medley of songs from some of the most popular boy bands and girl groups in history and it should be a fun way to get Season 28, Episode 9 of the show started.

Last week, two couples had perfect scores. Can those couples do it again?

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.