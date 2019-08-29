Who got evicted on Big Brother tonight? Nick or Christie join BB21 jury

So, who got evicted on Big Brother tonight? It came down to a vote between Nick Maccarone and Christie Murphy during the latest episode of the show.

Holly Allen was the Head of Household this week, but she had to share her power. During Prank Week, the HOH only got to nominate one person. The other spot on the block was assigned by America’s Prankster.

Holly went with Nick as her nominee. Nick then chose to nominate Christie. When Jackson Michie won the Power of Veto, he decided to keep the nominations the same. It means nick or Christie would be heading to the jury house very soon.

There actually wasn’t a lot of campaigning this week, even though Nick and Christie checked in with people on what they might decide to do at the eviction vote. Would it matter when it came to the final vote?

Who got evicted on Big Brother tonight?

Jackson Michie, Tommy Bracco, Nicole Anthony, Jessica Milagros, and Cliff Hogg all voted for Nick. By a vote of 5-0, Nick Maccarone was evicted from the Big Brother house. It was one of the few unanimous votes of the season, but it also showed how well Christie has been playing the game this season.

In regard to Christie, one particular former houseguest and legend has already picked her as who they want to win the game this season. Can Christie Murphy become the Big Brother 21 winner? We will all find out together.

Though Nick Maccarone has been evicted from the Big Brother house, that doesn’t bring an end to the night for the cast. There is an Endurance Challenge taking place on the live feeds. We are providing a report on the competition, which will end with someone securing the Head of Household power by the end of the night.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.