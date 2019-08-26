Big Brother 21 spoilers: Did POV get used this week?

Big Brother 21 spoilers come from the live feeds on Monday. It was announced whether or not the POV got used by a member of the BB21 cast. The final nominees for the week are set ahead of an intriguing Eviction Ceremony.

It was revealed over the weekend that Jackson Michie won the Power of Veto this week. It kept the power in a showmance that also includes Head of Household Holly Allen. It meant they controlled everything.

As a reminder, Holly nominated Nick Maccarone for eviction. Then, as the Big Brother Prankster, Nick placed Christie Murphy on the block. It set up several very interesting scenarios as Nick and Christine campaigned against each other.

Other plans had already been in place, including Jackson telling Christie that he would save her from the block if he ended up winning the POV this week. But after he won the POV, it didn’t seem like he was willing to keep his word.

Big Brother 21 spoilers: What happened with POV this week?

Just like Jackson and Holly had planned, Jackson did not use the Power of Veto this week. He pocketed the power at the Veto Ceremony, keeping the nominees the same.

It’s possible that Prank Week has turned into a huge bust, much like some of the other twists during this season. Either the twists aren’t working right or the houseguests just aren’t using the powers properly, because each one of them seems to fizzle in the light of day.

Prank Week has a few more days left, so maybe something will shift, but the buzz surrounding this twist seems to have been far more exciting than the end results.

#BB21 Christie – any changes? Michie – Nope, he (Nick) tried pic.twitter.com/lBWz5KDroX — #BB21 Live Feed Updates (@BB21LiveFeeds) August 26, 2019

The next episode of the show is on Wednesday night (August 28), when producers reveal who won the Veto Competition and what took place at the Veto Ceremony.

On Thursday night (August 29), the BB21 cast will decide whether to send Christie Murphy or Nick Maccarone to the jury house. Unless something big changes, the cast already has a plan for the eviction vote.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.