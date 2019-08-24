Who won the Veto in Big Brother 21? Prank Week continues

It’s Saturday. That means it’s time to find out who won the Veto on Big Brother 21. Prank Week has been interesting so far, with more to come as the weekend progresses, but Saturday’s focus was the Veto Competition.

Prior to this, the Nomination Ceremony took place on Friday. That’s where the Head of Household and the Big Brother Prankster revealed the two nominees. It also confirmed to live feed subscribers who the prankster is in the BB21 cast.

Holly Allen (HOH), Nick Maccarone (nominee), and Christie Murphy (nominee) were joined by Jackson Michie, Jessica Milagros, and Cliff Hogg in the battle for the POV. Nicole Anthony hosted and Tommy Bracco had to watch.

With just eight people left in the game, the competitions are getting even more important, especially for Christie and Nick this week.

Who won the Veto in Big Brother 21 for Prank Week?

Jackson Michie just won the Power of Veto. When the live feeds were turned back on following the competition, he could be seen wearing the necklace.

Jackson is in a showmance with Holly, who put Nick on the block this week. Now, Jackson has the opportunity to save Nick or Christie, but he could also decide to keep the nominees the same. His choice will provide an interesting wrinkle to the Wednesday night episode.

There is going to be a lot of footage for the upcoming episodes of the show to cover. That includes the punishments that Nicole Anthony, Jessica Milagros, and Cliff Hogg received by doing poorly in the last HOH Competition. Those punishments are ongoing.

The Veto Ceremony will take place on Monday (August 26), where the houseguest who won the Veto on Big Brother gets to announce their intentions about the POV.

New Big Brother episodes air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.