Big Brother nominations: Who did HOH and prankster nominate?

The Big Brother nominations have been made clear on the live feeds today. We now know who the Head of Household and the Big Brother Prankster decided to put on the block this week. It’s going to get very interesting.

As a quick reminder, Holly Allen won the Head of Household Competition on Thursday night. Analyse Talavera was evicted and then she gave an extended interview to host Julie Chen Moonves after the episode.

On Friday, the BB21 cast learned about how Prank Week would start out, including the news that the prankster could choose to remain anonymous. Maybe that is a prank in itself, but we will have to wait to find out.

Later, the Big Brother Prankster was revealed on the live feeds. At least we think that they were. Nick Maccarone addressed the cameras to thank America for choosing him. He seems to be telling the truth, but you never know.

beefcakes on feeds, switching out the big table for the middle sized table for 8 #GoofTally #bb18 pic.twitter.com/5hudHXmozJ — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) August 16, 2016

Big Brother nominations for eviction

As the Big Brother Prankster, Nick got to select one of the nominees this week. The other one was at the discretion of Holly. This sets up an intriguing situation where the power is split for the rest of Prank Week.

Holly nominated Nick Maccarone and the Big Brother Prankster (Nick) nominated Christie Murphy.

9:46 AM LR crew (Jess/ Nicole/ Christie/ Nick/ Cliff) talking about Prankster's nom + re-nom if necessary. Christie says the Veto's big. Tommy joins them after talking with Holly in HOH. #BB21 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/qCRheyMYpV — Joker's BB Updates #BB21 (@JokersBBUpdates) August 23, 2019

Big Brother Veto winner could cause more chaos

Next up is going to be the Veto Competition, where things could get shaken up even more. If Nick’s nominee wins the POV, only he gets to decide on the replacement. The same scenario is in play for Holly and her nominee.

In the middle of all the nomination chaos, the three houseguests who received punishments during the HOH Competition are going through some stress of their own. It has made the house quite a mess.

Sign up now for your Big Brother news alerts!

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.