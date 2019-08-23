Who is the Big Brother Prankster? Live feed spoilers reveal identity

Fans wondering who the Big Brother Prankster is won’t have to worry much longer. Fresh live feed spoilers have revealed their identity, foreshadowing what might take place with the BB21 cast this weekend.

To quickly recap what this means, the prankster is going to steal half the Head of Household power away from Holly Allen. She won the HOH Competition on Thursday night but was told by host Julie Chen Moonves that it came with some risks.

One of the bad things for Holly is that the prankster gets to name one of the nominees for eviction this week. Holly only gets to be half of an HOH moving forward, with the new prankster taking away some of the power that Jackson Michie had hoped she would have all week.

Who is the Big Brother Prankster?

Nick Maccarone just told the live feed cameras that he is the Big Brother Prankster. It is definitely possible that he isn’t telling the truth, but it certainly seemed like he was being honest with the cameras.

Nick- I love you, America. Thank you so much. I love you. Thank you. I needed that power #BB21 pic.twitter.com/cRX77XRvnH — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 23, 2019

Nick thanked America for giving him this power and he expressed a lot of gratitude to the cameras when no other houseguests were around. Now, Nick will secretly nominate someone for eviction, but will he remain anonymous for the entire Prank Week?

Later, Nick was shown speaking to Nicole Anthony, where he told her what he would do if he got named America’s Prankster. Nick told Nicole that he would either nominate Christie Murphy or Jessica Milagros for eviction.

More Big Brother spoilers to come with live feed updates

The Nomination Ceremony could be coming up relatively soon on Friday, which will reveal who Holly Allen and Nick Maccarone have officially targeted for eviction this week.

If one of their nominees is saved by the Power of Veto, only the HOH that nominated that person can choose the replacement.

It’s going to be interesting to see how things play out this weekend, but in other news, the exit interview for Analyse Talavera has been released by CBS. It has Analyse sitting down with Julie Chen for an extended interview that includes her goodbye messages.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.