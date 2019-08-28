Big Brother spoilers: Which BB legend wants Christie Murphy to win?

Intriguing Big Brother spoilers from social media have a particular BB legend rooting for Christie Murphy to win the summer 2019 season. It’s very common for former houseguests to weigh in on current seasons and that is exactly what is happening with the BB21 cast.

While many of the things that former houseguests have commented on revolve around race and bullying this season, some of them have found people and reasons to root on these cast members.

So who is the former houseguest and BB legend rooting for Christie to become the Big Brother 21 winner? It’s Janelle Pierzina. Check out her post from Twitter shared below.

I love Christie. I don’t even care that she cry’s too much. 👏🏻That👏🏻is 👏🏻how 👏🏻you 👏🏻play👏🏻BB. Give it to them beautiful! #ihopeuwin #BB21 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) August 23, 2019

Janelle Pierzina on Big Brother

Janelle was part of the BB6 cast and got invited back for the All-Stars season that took place the following year. She was also invited back to be a coach during the BB14 season.

While Janelle didn’t win the show, she did finish in third place twice. She also won six Head of Household Competitions and seven Veto Competitions during her first two seasons on the show. This is one of the reasons that she is called the Veto Queen of Big Brother.

Christie Murphy as Big Brother 21 winner?

Christie has already made it to the final eight this summer, but she finds herself on the block for an important Eviction Ceremony. There are live feed updates available for how that vote is expected to go on Thursday night.

Can she pull it off? Some fans are still frustrated that Christie got to enter the game with someone she knew on the outside of the house (Tommy Bracco). It has served her well, even though there were rumors of fan involvement this season.

There is less than a month until the Big Brother 21 winner gets crowned, and with the way this season has been going, anything could happen. Stay tuned to find out if Christie Murphy wins and Janelle Pierzina gets to celebrate.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.