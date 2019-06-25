Christie Murphy on Big Brother: Who is animated member of BB21 cast?

Christie Murphy has her Big Brother debut on Tuesday night. It’s a big day for the 28-year-old from Keyport, New Jersey and the rest of the BB21 cast.

Christie is originally from Staten Island, New York and that might get mentioned during the season premiere of the show. She isn’t the only new cast member who has lived in or is currently living in the state of New York.

The boutique owner is definitely ready to play the game and an audio leak from the Big Brother live feeds confirms that news. It may have also presented some intriguing Big Brother spoilers about the first week.

Who is Christie Murphy on Big Brother?

When Christie gave her pre-show interview to former houseguest Jeff Schroeder, she had a lot of energy that could translate well to the game. She did get a bit emotional, probably due to the excitement level of playing the game.

#BBChristie says she’s emotional and vulnerable, and it’s already showing. Grab a spot in her "gratitude circle" now on the #BBLF: https://t.co/yASNSOOo2Z pic.twitter.com/ctdYh9I4Rw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2019

She also mentioned during her pre-show interview that she will be crying a lot in the house. That’s something that has helped and hurt former houseguests, so she will want to make sure she is paying close attention to the reactions of her fellow houseguests.

Christie also calls herself outgoing, an overachiever, and edgy. Those are all good traits for someone who hopes to become the Big Brother 21 winner by the end of the summer 2019 season.

Christie Murphy’s strategy to win Big Brother

When she was asked about her strategy to win the game this summer, Christie gave some very specific quotes about her upcoming time in the BB21 house.

“I plan on using my sexuality as a major social advantage. I’m going into the house as the openly feminine lesbian. I will use my femininity and charm to easily persuade and subtly manipulate the men, while also being the emotional shoulder and best friend to all the girls. I also won’t pose as a threat to the women, because I won’t be after any of the men.”

Mental or physical threat? Good question. 😉 Which Houseguest do you think has the edge? #BB21 pic.twitter.com/nTxfDK9i4s — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 24, 2019

The network already released a new schedule of episodes for summer 2019, beginning with a debut on a Tuesday night. Fans will want to make sure to tune in on the right nights, as there aren’t Thursday night episodes for the first two weeks.

Does Christie Murphy have what it takes to become the Big Brother 21 winner? Tune in on June 25 to see her enter the house with the rest of the BB21 cast.

Big Brother 21 airs new episodes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays on CBS.