Big Brother 21 schedule: What channel is Big Brother on in summer 2019?

The Big Brother 21 schedule is finally ready to begin. It may have seemed like a long winter, but the Big Brother 2019 season has now arrived.

CBS revealed the 16 new cast members and they are already playing the game. The players enter the house early in order to give producers a lot of time to tape footage before the season premiere.

There was even an audio leak on the live feeds, possibly revealing who won the first Head of Household Competition this summer. Live feed subscribers and CBS viewers will find out for sure this week.

Big Brother 21 schedule: Two night season premiere

The first Big Brother 2019 air date is on Tuesday, June 25. The season premiere begins at 8/7c on CBS and it will serve as an introduction to the new cast.

TOMORROW! 🙌🏼 You, your couch, and a brand new season of #BB21! pic.twitter.com/z4PnYOnSGD — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 24, 2019

Following that opening night installment, Episode 2 will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at 8/7c on CBS. That will be followed by the season finale of The Amazing Race, revealing the Season 31 winner.

Changes to Big Brother 21 schedule

The first episode air date is a Tuesday, which is a shift from how past seasons have been presented. Below is a complete breakdown of the first few episodes. The times will change after Episode 6.

Episode 1: Tuesday, June 25 (8/7c)

Episode 2: Wednesday, June 26 (8/7c)

Episode 3: Sunday, June 30 (8/7c)

Episode 4: Tuesday, July 2 (8/7c)

Episode 5: Wednesday, July 3 (8/7c)

Episode 6: Sunday, July 7 (8/7c)

Episode 7: Wednesday, July 10 (9/8c)

Episode 8: Thursday, July 11 (9/8c)

Episode 9: Sunday, July 14 (8/7c)

Mental or physical threat? Good question. 😉 Which Houseguest do you think has the edge? #BB21 pic.twitter.com/nTxfDK9i4s — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 24, 2019

What channel is Big Brother on in summer 2019?

CBS is carrying all of the new episodes for the U.S. audience. Fans in Canada will be able to watch it on Global TV. Additionally, there will be new episodes of Big Brother: After Dark available on Pop TV.

The CBS live feeds will also be available, giving subscribers a look behind-the-scenes. That’s where a lot of the drama and Big Brother 21 spoilers could get revealed to fans.

Big Brother returns with new episodes during summer 2019.