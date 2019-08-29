Who won the HOH tonight on Big Brother? Live feed updates to answer

The answer to who won the HOH tonight on Big Brother is going to come through live feed updates. For the latest Head of Household Competition, an Endurance Challenge is going to take place late Thursday.

This article will serve as a live report providing live feed updates, so be sure to refresh after the August 29 episode comes to an end.

Fill in the blank: I want __________ to leave the #BB21 house tonight. pic.twitter.com/hF7NQDbQL8 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 29, 2019

One of Nick Maccarone or Christie Murphy is going to be evicted on Thursday night. That is unless there is some sort of a reset twist coming up. Then, the remaining houseguests will head to the backyard to play for the HOH again.

For readers who haven’t yet seen the Thursday night episode but want to learn some potential spoilers, we already have a report on the houseguest most likely to be evicted next. This seemed very likely to be the end results of Episode 29 when the feeds were turned off for show preparation on Thursday evening.

Who won the HOH tonight on Big Brother?

Beginning at roughly 7 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT, the Endurance Challenge should begin on the live feeds. This article will provide updates about how they are doing and reveal who has been eliminated along the way.

For readers who want to watch it take place live, the CBS live feeds are going to provide that coverage. For anyone who has not subscribed, this article will serve as a great resource to keep up with everything.

Tommy and Jackson both told Holly her own hair looks great (true), but she keeps working on her stunt hair, and keeps telling a story about her Brazilian blowout disaster #Deathrace2019 pic.twitter.com/kytQ7aDGdg — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) August 29, 2019

Six people will probably be playing for the August 29 HOH. If there is no twist, Holly Allen will sit this one out. That will leave Cliff Hogg, Jessica Milagros, Nicole Franzel, Tommy Bracco, Jackson Michie, and either Nick or Christie playing for the power. Everyone knows the importance of winning this Endurance Challenge, so it could be a really good one.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.