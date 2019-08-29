Big Brother 21 spoilers: Recap from Episode 29 includes big eviction vote

Big Brother spoilers from the August 29 episode include the eviction vote results. This Episode 29 recap comes from Thursday night and dealt a lot with the buildup to the final eight Eviction Ceremony.

During the Wednesday night episode (August 28), Jackson Michie was shown winning the Power of Veto. Jackson pocketed the POV, keeping the nominations the same at the Veto Ceremony.

Head of Household Holly Allen placed Nick Maccarone on the block this week. Then, Big Brother Prankster Nick put Christie Murphy on the block. They would both stay there due to what Jackson decided.

It was time to find out whether Nick or Christie would be heading to the BB21 jury house to join Analyse Talavera, Kathryn Dunn, and Jack Matthews.

Big Brother recap: Episode 29 spoilers

The beginning of the episode covered some of the conversations that Nick had where he hoped to acquire some votes. Tommy Bracco told him that he couldn’t break a promise he made to Christie. Tommy did not, however, reveal that he knows Christie outside of the house.

Nicole gave Nick her support and then went to Holly about it. That was where Nicole was met with a brick wall, as Holly was adamant about keeping Christie around. Nicole didn’t get it. It was pretty clear she was being kept in the dark again.

Prank Week continues

More pies going into the faces of houseguests were shown. Later, clowns were shown appearing behind the mirrors in the BB21 house, with some odd voices coming over the intercoms at times. It was probably an amusing segment for some CBS viewers.

BB21 jury house

A segment was spent showing the trio at the jury house and how it went when each one of them got sent there. Jack and Kat were very surprised that Analyse joined them so soon.

Nick- If there is not a Battle Back or a twist, this will be the last time that I am changing my battery #BB21 pic.twitter.com/6nCNMcPeMM — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 29, 2019

Eviction Ceremony

Jackson Michie voted for Nick, Tommy Bracco voted for Nick, Nicole Anthony voted for Nick, Jessica Milagros voted for Nick, and Cliff Hogg voted for Nick. By a vote of 5-0, Nick Maccarone was evicted from the Big Brother house.

HOH Competition a live Endurance Challenge

That brings an end to the August 29 Big Brother 21 recap. An Endurance Challenge on the live feeds will determine the next Head of Household and we are providing coverage as it takes place. Check in to find out how things are going.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.