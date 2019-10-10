When does Floribama Shore return to MTV in 2019? Season 3 gets premiere date

Floribama Shore is coming back to MTV. Earlier this summer, the Floribama Shore gang revealed they were filming once again. Although Panama City Beach isn’t the location this time around, the trouble still managed to follow them to St. Petersburg.

Season 2 of Floribama Shore ended with Gus Smyrnios saying he didn’t know if he would return. Doing the show took a toll on his family and viewers thought he would walk away for good. Fortunately, Gus is back with the gang for the new season.

Nilsa Prowant will be front and center once again. Not only does it appear that her on-again-off-again thing with Gus is still a thing, but she also finds herself on the wrong side of the law. That’s right, the Floribama Shore trailer shows her being hauled off in cuffs and headed to a police car. Nilsa was arrested while filming and it was caught on camera.

The trailer highlights some of the crazy moments from the upcoming season of Floribama Shore. Candace Rice looks like she had a good fall down some stairs, which will likely be something she hears about for the duration of the season airing, if not longer.

While the preview didn’t show Mattie Breaux with the crew, it has been rumored that she filmed with them. Viewers may remember her from Party Down South. She was the life of the party and when she was drinking, if Martha came out, things were going to get intense.

Viewers have waited a long time for a new season of Floribama Shore and it looks like it was worth it. A change in the scenery is going to make a difference and seeing how Gus and Nilsa interact will be interesting.

How much has changed and how much has stayed the same? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Floribama Shore returns Thursday, November 14 at 8/7c on MTV.