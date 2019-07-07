Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant arrested: What did she do?

Nilsa Prowant is the latest Floribama Shore star to be arrested. The show is currently filming in St. Petersburg, Florida after filming the first two seasons in Panama City.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 6 in St. Petersburg. According to TMZ, Nilsa Prowant was arrested for allegedly exposing her breasts and for disorderly conduct.

She reportedly kicked in the back window of a car she got into after she was observed flashing the crowd.

It is unclear whether the cameras were rolling when Nilsa Prowant was arrested or if it happened during downtime. Season 3 of Floribama Shore is currently filming so it is likely that the arrest, or at the very least the fallout, will be a part of the third season.

This incident wouldn’t be the first time an arrest was caught on film for Floribama Shore. Last season, Aimee Hall was arrested while in Panama City.

Now, Nilsa Prowant will have to live through the same thing that happened to her best friend while filming Season 2.

Following her arrest, Nilsa Prowant bonded out and was released from jail. It is unclear what will happen next with the reality star after all of this is said and done.

Floribama Shore is expected to return this fall.