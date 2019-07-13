Floribama Shore Season 3 wraps as stars return to social media

Floribama Shore Season 3 has wrapped filming. The third season was announced back in June, as were the changes to the filming location as well.

During filming, the Floribama Shore cast has no access to social media or cell phones. They have an old school landline used to order taxis (thot mobiles if you will) and call their family, but other than that, they only have each other.

Yesterday, some of the Floribama Shore cast members started returning to social media and today, the rest have also shown themselves. With another season under their belts, viewers are ready to see the chaos they caused while in St. Petersburg.

One thing that will for sure be a part of Season 3 is Nilsa Prowant’s arrest. She got herself into some trouble and despite the attempts to try and give her warnings, she ended up kicking in a window and was carted off to jail while partying.

Everyone returned to film Season 3 of Floribama Shore despite Gus Smyrnios having tossed around the possibility that Season 2 would be his last. In fact, it was a bit emotional when he talked to his castmates and revealed he struggled with what doing the show cost him and how his family felt. Obviously, that changed and viewers were happy to learn the whole cast returned despite the location change.

Season 3 of Floribama Shore is expected to air on MTV this fall.