Floribama Shore renewed for Season 3: Everything you need to know

Floribama Shore is headed back to MTV. The show was renewed for a third season and the news was just announced today.

At the end of Season 2, there were worries that Gus Smyrnios would not be open to returning for another season. He addressed the impact the show had on him and his family, leading to speculation that even if a renewal happened, he would not take part in it again.

However, it has been confirmed that all the houseguests will return to film Floribama Shore. This is exciting news because keeping the original cast is important, especially after viewers become invested in the reality stars’ lives.

There is one big change though. Despite the name being Floribama Shore, the location will change. It will no longer be filmed in Panama City Beach, Florida. It was revealed that St. Petersburg, Florida will be the next place the roommates will turn up.

While the reason behind the location change hasn’t been revealed, there are several plausible explanations. With Kortni’s nightmare ex-boyfriend being in the vicinity and the trouble Aimee Hall found herself in last year, it is likely a new location will provide a fresh start.

A brand new season of Floribama Shore has viewers excited, especially given that some of the cast members have found significant others since Season 2 ended. In fact, Gus Smyrnios debuted his girlfriend around Easter and Aimee Hall has been flashing her man all over Instagram.

Kirk Medas also has someone he is seeing, which means at least three of the houseguests won’t be set on hooking up with people they meet in bars — or, will they?

Floribama Shore is expected to return to MTV this fall.