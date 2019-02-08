Is Gus Smyrnios leaving Floribama Shore for good?

Gus may say goodbye to the shore house forever. Pic credit: MTV

Floribama Shore is coming to an end tonight and with that comes an emotional goodbye. Last week, the friends said farewell to Candace Rice who had to head back home for her brother’s graduation.

While season 2 of Floribama Shore is over, it is likely it will get picked up for another season, though confirmation has yet to be given. But, will everyone return to the house?

Is Gus leaving Floribama Shore?

It looks like there may only be seven cast members who come back to Floribama Shore if the show is renewed. Gus Smyrnios has talked a lot about his family dynamic, and it was clear that they weren’t exactly happy with what goes down on the show.

Aside from the sex and alcohol, there were some other issues on Floribama Shore as well. On tonight’s season finale, Gus informs his friends this may be the last time he is at the beach house. In fact, he mentions the toll it has taken on him and his family.

Could this be the end of the road for Gus and Floribama Shore?

Say what, Gus!? 😱



If he didn't come back to the Shore House, we don't know what we'd do with ourselves! 😢 See what happens next on the season finale of #MTVFloribamaShore, TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/scrf9YSvso — MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) February 7, 2019

The Challenge

Right now, Gus Smyrnios is airing on The Challenge. It was filmed after Floribama Shore wrapped last spring. The show is completely different from the partying and drinking that is on display at the beach house.

Physical and mental challenges are performed and this season is filled with reality stars from all over the world.

This may be the new direction Gus is headed should he decide to not return to Floribama Shore. Nothing is written in stone yet, but if the show is renewed, the crew of eight may become seven.

Floribama Shore airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on MTV.