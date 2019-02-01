Floribama Shore Season 3 renewal: Will there be another season?

Will Floribama Shore be back for round three? Pic credit: MTV

Floribama Shore has made waves on MTV. From stalkers to physical altercations, Season 2 has been full of ups and downs. With the season coming to a close, there are a lot of questions about what is next for the Floribama Shore cast.

Candace Rice had to leave the shore house early for her brother’s graduation. With only one more episode left, where she stands with Codi Butts remains unclear. Will these two continue their game of cat and mouse if Floribama Shore returns?

Is Floribama Shore coming back to MTV?

As of now, there has been no official renewal for Floribama Shore. It looks like another season is likely, but nothing has been confirmed. When the network decided to renew it for a second season, the announcement came the same day as the season finale was set to air.

The Floribama Shore cast has remained close and they are often shown hanging out on social media together even when they aren’t filming. The eight members of the house have been through a lot of ups and downs, which has made their bond even stronger.

Will the shore house be the same if Floribama Shore is renewed?

There has been some concern about whether the cast would film at the same house for Season 3 because of the hurricane that hit Panama City Beach last year. It did a lot of damage, and Kortni Gilson’s house was affected by it.

Whether the house stays the same in a potential Season 3 remains to be seen, but there could be other arrangements made should the show be picked up by MTV again.

Floribama Shore is similar to Jersey Shore and Party Down South, all of which were produced by 405 productions and Sally Ann Salsano and ran for multiple seasons.

It is likely that Floribama Shore will get renewed but, currently, there has been no update.

Floribama Shore airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on MTV.