What time does The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance come out? Find out the California/PST release time adjusted to your area

Tomorrow Jim Henson’s magical universe returns as the fight begins once again between Gelfling and the Skeskis. But will the Gelfling survive with all of their “essence” intact? We will soon find out!

The Netflix series is based on the 1982 classic film, which was directed by Jim Henson and the great and powerful Yoda himself, Frank Oz. It was also one of the darkest projects that Henson ever worked on for a children’s demographic. That said, years later, both adults and kids have grown to love the strange universe Henson created.

Netflix viewers who will be staying up to catch the series as it premieres on the streaming service might be wondering what time The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance comes out?

Here is what to expect from the new series and what time it premieres on Netflix in your time zone.

What is The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance about?

The new series is said to be a prequel to the 1982 film and IMDb describes the premise of the show as returning “to the world of Thra, where three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, and set out to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.”

It also has a pretty surprising voice cast which includes Taron Egerton from the Kingsman franchise, Anya Taylor-Joy from Split and most recently Glass, and Game of Thrones alumni Nathalie Emmanuel who played Missandei.

Not to mention, they have a lot of other great additions such as Mark Hamill, Eddie Izzard, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, and so many more. This is probably one of the best put together voice casts in a long time and makes the anticipation of viewing this show on Netflix that much higher.

Once upon a time on Thra… The #DarkCrystal: Age of Resistance is almost here. pic.twitter.com/AcjsrBqKAi — The Dark Crystal (@darkcrystal) August 29, 2019

What time does The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance come out?

Because Netflix is based out of California, all time zones must be adjusted for their location. With California Pacific Standard Time, viewers can expect the series to drop right at midnight. Mountain Standard Time will release an hour later respectively.

Central Standard Time viewers will have to wait until 2 a.m. to begin watching the show.

Eastern Standard Time and Atlantic Standard Time viewers will have to be a little more patient with the new show premiering at 3 a.m.

Hawaii residents and Alaskan viewers will get to enjoy it much earlier in the day with their time zone being 2 to 3 hours ahead of California. Hawaiian Standard Time can expect The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance around 9 p.m and Alaska Standard Time around 10 p.m.

All 10 episodes of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hit Netflix on August 30.