Game of Thrones: Missandei dies, her last words and what we can expect next week

This week’s Game of Thrones amped up the tension by bringing the most tragic moment of the season yet. As if viewers did not have enough reasons to want Cersei dead already, she goes and kills Missandei, and instantly ends one of the best love stories of the entire show.

To make things more interesting, Missandei was given the opportunity to say her last words and the meaning behind the phrase might be bad for King’s Landing. Here is everything known about Missandei’s last words and what it will mean for the final episodes of Game of Thrones.

How did Missandei die?

The ending of this week’s episode saw Cersei and Dany having a stand-off outside King’s Landing with Missandei as a prisoner. Both Tyrion and Qyburn meet halfway to discuss terms of surrender and to avoid bloodshed.

Tyrion explains that if Cersei surrenders then no one has to die, including the innocent people of King’s Landing. Qyburn explains if Dany does not stand down, then Missandei will die and war will begin.

Tyrion being bold as ever knows Dany will not stand down so he bypasses Qyburn and walks to the walls of King Landing to speak to Cersei face-to-face. He begs her to surrender, not just for her life but also for the baby inside her. Cersei pauses for a moment and walks over to Missandei and says, “If you have any last words, I would say them now.”

And with her final moments, she says one word: “Dracarys”

Right after, Cersei motions to the Mountain to execute her. He pulls out his blade and chops her head off in front of Grey Worm and Dany. Grey Worm is absolutely devastated and Dany walks away with rage in her face. Tyrion can do nothing but mourn the events that are about to befall King’s Landing.

What does Dracarys mean?

The phrase Dracarys has been used several times throughout the show, specifically by Dany when she is burning people alive with her Dragons. The term itself is High Valyrian language meaning “dragonfire.”

So, why would Missandei use this as her final word? Well, it basically is a message to Dany to burn King’s Landing to the ground. Sadly, this is the worst thing that could possibly happen to Dany because it means she will probably end up having the same reputation as her father Aerys II Targaryen (known as The Mad King) before the show is over.

Those who remember the history of the show, The Mad King also had a reputation of burning everyone unmercifully, thus his reputation. This places Cersei in a win-win scenario on next week’s episode.

If Dany does win, it will be at the cost of her reputation. She will no longer be seen as a savior but as “A Mad Queen” like her father. If Dany is defeated, then Cersei has a greater chance of being the ruler of the seven realms. Either way, it’s a situation that will not bode well for anyone except Cersei.

There’s also a small chance Jaimie could intervene before it gets that far and kill Cersei himself. That said, it seems highly likely that Dany’s next choice will come at a great price before such an event can take place. Until then, we’ll have to wait and see next week if Daenerys will end up like her infamous dad.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.