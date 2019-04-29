What color are Cersei’s eyes on Game of Thrones? Melisandre’s prophecy of Arya theory explained

In the latest episode of Game of Thrones, Arya and Melisandre reunite after many seasons and revisit an old prophecy she once told her. The prophecy in question predicts her future about who she kills but does so in an extremely subtle way. Here is that prophecy back from Season 3:

“I see a darkness in you. And in that darkness, eyes staring back at me. Brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you’ll shut forever. We will meet again.”

This conversation is revisited again during The Long Night and it raises the question: Who has the green eyes? Could this prophecy be referencing, Cersei Lannister?

What color are Cersei’s eyes?

Unfortunately for Cersei Lannister, the fierce queen has green eyes in both the book as well as the television show. It’s also interesting that when the prophecy was first mentioned by Melisandre, she had the colors in order brown, blue, and green. Now that Arya has closed the blue eyes (The Night King), it could mean that Cersei and her green eyes are the next she will shut permanently.

There are also other theories that the green eyes represent both Jaime and Cersei. The thriving idea behind this is that Arya will turn on Jaime for being the Kingslayer and then use his face to kill his sister. Here are some tweets involving that fan theory below:

It's gonna be Arya wearing Jaime's face. https://t.co/Qfu9SqK5Fw — Ozymandias (@NjengaSaruni) April 29, 2019

Yooooo Arya is gunna kill Jaime to take his face and give Cersei that WORK https://t.co/BKZDdyhjgj — MOCHELLA (@Morris_Nealii) April 29, 2019

Cersei will be the last death Arya has in order to fulfill Melisandre’s prophecy. And she’s going to do it wearing Jaime’s face. Calling it now. — Kaylin Poley (@KaylinPoley) April 29, 2019

Theory: One of Jaime or Tyrion will die, and Arya will use her Faceless Man skills to kill Cersei disguised as one of them, thus fulfilling both the Valonqar prophecy *and* Arya's kill list. #GoT — Carl Hott (@cwhott) April 29, 2019

Arya is going to kill Jaime first, then use his face and kill Cercei as Jaime… wait on it. pic.twitter.com/lalVEyY3tR — Mateo Velasquez (@matatateo) April 29, 2019

However, an alternative thought might be that Jaime may be critically injured in battle and tell Arya to finish him so she can wear his face to kill Cersei. Either way, both scenarios are extremely possible.

It has also been noted that the green eyes could be Little Finger, who already bit the dust last season. One thing is for sure, Cersei’s time is coming and whoever kills her, let’s hope the death is just as poetic as the fall of the Night King.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.