Kurt Angle reveals who he considers the best WWE wrestler of all-time

The arguments on who is the best WWE wrestler of all-time rage on, with names like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Stone Cold Steve Austin hitting the top of most lists. However, Kurt Angle has his own idea of who the GOAT of WWE really is.

In an Instagram post, Kurt Angle sent out a birthday wish to John Cena this past week and revealed that he considers Cena the best wrestler in WWE history.

John Cena made his WWE debut on the main roster against Kurt Angle during a special challenge Angle used to make to people in the locker room looking for a break.

Cena was a house of fire, and even though it took him a while to find his footing, went on to a massive career in WWE.

“John has been able to stay healthy (for the most part) and dominate WWE for 17 years, which is unheard of, and nearly impossible,” Angle wrote. “For that reason, He will go down in history as the most consistent, and the Greatest WWE Superstar of all time.”

John Cena has done enough to warrant this honor.

His 16 WWE world titles (3 world championships, 13 WWE championships) ties Nature Boy Ric Flair for the most ever. Plus, as Angle said, Cena avoided serious injuries and was on top for longer than anyone in WWE.

Considering the accolades come from Kurt Angle, an Olympic gold medal winner who is also a multi-time WWE champion, it makes the honor even greater for John Cena.

Last night Cena thanked Angle for the support. He wrote on Twitter: “Thank you, Kurt. Work as hard as you can. Constantly surround yourself with those better than you. Make mistakes and learn from them. Never give up! (Ankle lock is an exception, it’s true!)”