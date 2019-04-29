When did Arya meet the Red Woman? Melisandre and Arya’s history on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 was aptly titled The Long Night, featuring the longest battle in the series’ history. During the epic battle, Arya meets the Red Women, Melisandre, who is in Arya’s hit list of people to kill.

In what would be the Red Woman and Arya’s final conversation, Melisandre asked Arya, Syrio Forel’s famous line “What do we say to the god of death?” to which she replied, “not today.”

Here we take a brief look back at their history.

When did Arya meet the Red Woman?

Before Arya became a trained assassin with the Faceless men, she met the Red Woman. In Game of Thrones Season 3, after escaping the Lannisters, Arya, along with Hot Pie and Gendry were posing as a soldier and were invited to drink at an inn with the Brotherhood Without Banners. Arya is recaptured by the Brotherhood Without Banners after Sandor Clegane revealed her real identity.

Arya meets Melisandre for the first time when she came to the Brotherhood camp with Stannis Baratheon’s men to take Gendry captive.

Arya tries to intervene to save Gendry but is not equipped with the combat skills she now possesses. In her anger, she calls Melisandre “a witch” and accuses her and trying to hurt Genry.

The Red Priestess responds with the prophecy that has partly been fulfilled in Season 8 Episode 3.

I see a darkness in you, and in that darkness eyes staring back at me. Brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you’ll shut forever. We will meet again.

Arya added the Red Woman to her kill list for taking Gendry captive.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.