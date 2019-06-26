Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is getting more A-list talent

Netflix has added three more stars to the cast on the prequel series to the 1982 movie, The Dark Crystal. Joining Benedict Wong, Hannah John-Kamen, and Dave Goelz, who all voiced characters in the original film, are Lena Headey (playing Maudra Fara), Awkwafina (playing The Collector) and Sigourney Weaver (playing The Myth-Speaker) in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Almost 37 years after Muppet creator Jim Henson brought his passion project to the big screen, viewers will once again visit the planet Thra via the small screen where three Gelflings will discover a shocking secret behind the Skeksis’ power and will go to great lengths to save their world.

What happened to The Dark Crystal sequel?

Fans of the very un-Muppet movie have been clambering for a sequel for years and in 2006 it almost happened. David Odell, the writer of The Dark Crysatl and his wife Annette Duffy worked together on a script for The Power of the Dark Crystal to be created by The Orphanage animation studios with Genndy Tartakovsky serving as director.

However, by 2010, The Jim Henson Company switched gears, working with a reworked script by Craig Pearce and having the project directed by Michael and Peter Spierig and moving the production to Amnilab Media. After more delays, it was announced that the project was suspended indefinitely in 2012.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance a prequel

While Age of Resistance is not the sequel fans were hoping for, no one seems to be complaining. The project began filming in the fall of 2017. The new 10-episode show was written by Jeffrey Addiss, Will Mathews and Javier Grillo-Marxuach and is being directed by Louis Leterrier.

In addition to today’s added stars, Age of Resistance features a long list of big names lending their voices including Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Theo James, Toby Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, and Donna Kimball.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres on August 30, 2019 on Netflix.