Was Supernatural renewed? Everything we know about Season 15 release date, cast info and more

Jared Padalecki (Sam) and Jensen Ackles (Dead) will return for Supernatural Season 15 after it was renewed. Pic credit: The CW

It seemed like Supernatural was nearing the end of its impressive run on The CW, but the genre favorite was renewed for Season 15 on Thursday.

The announcement came at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, according to THR. It was one of 10 shows that The CW renewed all in one swoop, including Arrow, The Flash, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Charmed, Legacies, Dynasty and Riverdale.

What is next for Supernatural following renewal?

The CW president Mark Pedowitz was enthusiastic about the shows returning to his network. Some of the shows, such as Dynasty and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow didn’t have the best ratings but they were still popular for the network thanks to their streaming partnerships with Netflix.

For Supernatural, he believes that there are still a lot of stories to tell, even after 14 seasons and over 300 episodes, with that 300th episode coming on

February 7.

“As long as the ratings hold up and the guys (stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) want to do it, it’s really that simple. They have created something about these two brothers that actually transcends.” Mark Pedowitz

Pedowitz also said that Supernatural has been the lead-in or lead-out of some of the most successful shows on The CW and always kept its audience.

However, for fans who wanted to see the Wayward Sisters spin-off, Pedowitz said that it won’t happen. He said if a spin-off came along that could work, he would love to have it but for most fans, it is about the two brothers.

SUPERNATURAL SEASON 15 IS OFFICAL pic.twitter.com/p4NAlnmpFd — Zainap☠🌸🏹🌼❄☃️ (@ZainapMcReedus) January 31, 2019

When is Supernatural Season 15 release date?

There is no real hurry for The CW to announced the Supernatural Season 15 release date. The current season is underway and the 300th episode has fans excited.

There will be a total of 20 episodes in season 14, and the 300th is episode 12, so there are still eight episodes to go for the current season.

As for when it returns, expect a release date in the middle of October for the next chapter of Sam and Dean Winchester’s journeys.

“If I can find a way, that (the show) stays the whole time on, and still holds up and the studio can figure out how to do it, we’re all in,” Pedotitz said.

Supernatural airs every Thursday night on The CW at 8/7c. The 300th episode airs on February 7.