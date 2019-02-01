Legacies Season 2 renewed: What we know so far about a possible release date

Legacies is coming back for another season. Pic credit: CW

The CW Network announced the renewal of Legacies for the 2019-2020 season as part of the 2019 TCA winter press tour. Very little is known about the second season of Legacies, as the news of the renewal is just now being released.

However, based on the first season, there are some things we may be able to guess, one of which is the premiere date. Season 1 premiered on October 25, 2018.

The first season of Legacies is 16 episodes, but CW hasn’t revealed whether the second season will be the same, shorter, or longer.

At present time, the first season is still airing on CW with episode 10 of season 1 airing on February 7, 2019. Episode 11 won’t air until February 21, 2019. The last episode of S eason 1 is expected to wrap up on March 28, 2019.

If CW decides to add more episodes to Season 2, it’s possible to get an earlier premiere date, perhaps in September. It’s also possible that the extra episodes will be added at the end of the season, resulting in Season 2 ending in April or May of 2020.

It’s not uncommon for a show to see additional episodes after a first season.

Legacies is a fantasy series about the daughter of a vampire/werewolf hybrid. She attends the Salvatore School in Mystic Falls, where she has to deal with regular teenage issues alongside the pressures of being the only tribrid alive and is a spin-off show of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

The CW series stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, and Lulu Antariksa as Penelope Park.

The CW has provided no details on who is returning or what Season 2 is about in terms of a storyline. Since the first season isn’t done airing yet, it’s possible that some cliffhangers will surface for Season 2.

Legacies Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in the fall of 2019, but we are guessing it will be between late September and early November.