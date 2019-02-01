Supergirl season 5 renewed: When will the new season premiere on CW?

Supergirl is renewed for another season. Pic credit: CW

The CW announced that Supergirl would be coming back for season 5 at the Television Critics Association Press Tour this week. However, CW didn’t mention too many details about what we can expect.

Based on previous seasons, we can make guesses as to when Supergirl season 5 will air on CW. The past four seasons have premiered at some point in October.

While season 1 aired on October 26, 2015, season 2 premiered on October 10, 2016. Season 3 was almost to the day, starting on October 9, 2017. Last year, season 4 premiered on October 14, 2018.

Based on that, we can assume that season 5 will most likely premiere in October 2020 with an exact date still to be determined.

All of the seasons have run well into the spring with season 3 being the longest with 23 episodes. Season 4 has a 22-episode order, the same as season 2. However, since production has yet to begin as far as we know, it may take a while before details are shared.

It sounds like Supergirl fans are excited about the show being renewed, as many were hoping to see the show reach 100 episodes. After the news that season 5 would be happening, fans shared their thoughts on Twitter. It sounds like season 4 is leaving some unanswered questions for season 5.

Rewatching Supergirl, and the Martian Manhunter reveal is probably the honest to God best plot twist in all of the Arrowverse IF NOT top 3. Fight me about it — Lordorgodemir (@LordOrgodemir) February 1, 2019

Cat grant !!! I miss her so much !! Supergirl will need her mentor back after events of season 4. — vee 😀 (@HouseOfELcomics) February 1, 2019

I'm in love with Supergirl this year and I wish I could beam the episodes that show me a girl who transitioned early back to my 11 year old self. — Libidinous 1D Character (@ThatQueenMab) February 1, 2019

Supergirl is an American superhero action-adventure television series, which is based on the DC Comics series of the same name. It originally aired on CBS and was moved to the CW network from the second season.

For those unfamiliar with the Superman universe, Supergirl is Superman’s cousin and has her own adventures.

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Jeremy Jordan, Katie McGrath and Chris Wood.

Supergirl season 5 will most likely premiere in October, 2020.