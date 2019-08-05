Was Grand Hotel renewed for Season 2 on ABC?

Grand Hotel is a soapy primetime delight. The ABC network is currently airing the first season in a lucrative Monday night timeslot. Following The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise should be a no-brainer for ratings, but it hasn’t been.

There is so much to tell regarding the storylines running through Grand Hotel currently. Javi (Bryan Craig) was just injured (or possibly killed) in a balcony collapse following the orders of his father. Santiago (Demian Bichir) is going down a very dark path and Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez) knows nothing about it. Tie all of that in with Sky (Arielle Kebbel) missing, and there are still plenty of stories left to tell.

Season 2 of Grand Hotel has not yet been confirmed. According to Deadline, ABC won’t decide whether to renew the drama until after Season 1 airs completely. The ratings weren’t exactly stellar, leaving some fans to wonder whether ABC will gamble on a second season or if the network will cut its losses.

Javi’s injury has everyone talking right now. Will he pull through or will he end up a casualty of the games Santiago is playing? There are only four episodes left in Season 1 of Grand Hotel and if they don’t wrap things up quickly, a second season will be necessary.

The actors have all put in the effort to make Grand Hotel what it is. In fact, Demian Bichir’s wife, Stefanie Sherk passed away before the show even aired. She held a bit role as the doctor, something that was memorialized after the episode aired.

While there is no definitive answer on whether Grand Hotel will be renewed for a second season, fans tuning in and talking about it can help make a difference.

Grand Hotel airs Monday nights at 10/9c on ABC.