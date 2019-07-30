Does Javi die on Grand Hotel?

Grand Hotel has been the summer show everyone is talking about. There is so much drama, and the twists and turns help to keep fans guessing what will happen next.

Last night’s episode of Grand Hotel presented a new slew of problems. Javi (Bryan Craig) was dealt a devastating blow by finding out that Ingrid’s (Anne Winters) baby wasn’t his. The downward spiral shown last night was enough to make anyone cringe.

Javi and his dad have a contentious relationship at best. Santiago (Demian Bichir) blames himself for what happened to his son’s leg. Now, he will have to live with the plan that he put into motion and wonder whether his son will make it out of the terrible balcony accident alive.

At this point, it looks like Javi was at least found and brought to the hospital. The previews for next week show the Mendoza family in turmoil and the reality of what Santiago ordered unfolds. Javi and Ingrid were just talking outside of the hotel and in the blink of an eye, everything changed.

While it looks like Javi might die in the previews for next week, it is unlikely. He is an important part of the story and killing him off halfway through Season 1 would be silly. Javi is the child who makes a mess of everything, including his feelings and the way he expresses them.

It is unlikely that Javi will die on Grand Hotel. He is listed as being in all 13 episodes from Season 1. There is more story to tell, despite the balcony accident.

Grand Hotel airs Monday nights at 10/9c on ABC.