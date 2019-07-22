What happened to Stefanie Sherk from Grand Hotel?

Grand Hotel is a new ABC summer hit. A brand new episode aired tonight, and at the very end, there was a note dedicating the episode to Stefanie Sherk.

Some viewers may be wondering who Stefanie Sherk is and what happened to her. She was married to Demian Bichir, the man who plays Santiago on Grand Hotel.

Not only that, but she was also cast in the role of the doctor who worked for the hotel and was helping Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez) prove that Javi (Bryan Craig) was not Ingrid’s (Anne Winters) baby daddy.

While her role as Sonja Grant on Grand Hotel was brief, viewers may have recognized her from some of her other work. Stefanie Sherk had bit parts on various shows including CSI: Cyber, Star Power, and #Hashtag: The Series.

Back in April, it was revealed that Stefanie Sherk had passed away. Her husband, Demian Bichir announced the news in a statement but did not elaborate.

Sherk passed away in her sleep, but the details surrounding her death didn’t come until months later.

According to The Blast, Stefanie Sherk’s death was officially ruled a suicide in June. The incident took place on April 12 and she died just eight days later.

It was reported that she was found at the bottom of a swimming pool at the home she shared with her husband. Demian Bichir was the one who found her and emergency workers were able to get her breathing again, but she wasn’t able to recover.

At the time of her death, Stefanie Sherk was loved by many. Following the announcement made by her husband, many condolences were sent.

Grand Hotel decided to dedicate the most recent episode to her because it is when Sonja Grant (the role she held) aired.

Grand Hotel airs Monday nights at 10/9c on ABC.