Stefanie Sherk cause of death unknown, model and Demian Bichir’s wife died ‘peacefully’

Actress and model Stefanie Sherk has died at age 37. Her husband, Mexican-American actor Demián Bichir confirmed her death in an Instagram statement. The 55-year-old actor did not reveal Sherk’s cause of death; however, he stated that his wife died peacefully.

“Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully.

“It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever.”

The Academy Award-nominated actor thanked his supporters for their prayers and asked for privacy to grieve his late wife.

“We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace.”

Who was Stefanie Sherk?

Sherk was an actress and model. She graduated from The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre and The University of Western Ontario with an Honors BA in History.

As an actress, she appeared on CSI: Cyber and the TV series Telenovela. She married Demián Bichir in 2011 after dating for over a year. The couple had no children together, but Bichir had a daughter from a previous relationship.

Stefanie Sherk’s Instagram

The late actress’s social media leaves no clue about her potential cause of death at such an early age. Her last Instagram post was a tribute to her mother Susan Sherk in December 2018. The actress also took a selfie on the set of Eva Longoria-produced ABC series Grand Hotel, which is set to premiere on June 17, 2019.

Carlos Bardem, Diane Kruger, and Mexican actress Lisset were among the many that left tributes to Stefanie Sterk on Bichir’s Instagram statement. Kruger, who worked with the Mexican actor on The Bridge, wrote, “Oh Demian, I’m so sorry I had no idea. I’m sending you so much love in this difficult time.”

Stefanie Sherk’s cause of death is currently unknown.