The Walking Dead Season 10 release date: When does show come back on TV in fall 2019?

The Walking Dead Season 10 release date has been announced by AMC. It’s a big season for the show, especially with the announcement of another major cast member moving on to other projects.

There has been a lot of news about the show this summer, including actress Thora Birch joining the TWD cast as Gamma. The character works very closely with Alpha and the Whisperers.

A Season 10 trailer was also revealed by AMC, giving a long look at the story arcs that could be addressed this fall. There is a lot of drama on the horizon for the main characters, but that has become expected for the show.

It’s exciting to think about what the main group of survivors might have to do to persevere against the Whisperers, and that’s where the season premiere comes into play.

When is The Walking Dead Season 10 release date?

The first new TWD episode will debut on Sunday, October 6. The show will air each Sunday night without interruption until the fall half of the show has come to a close. The second half of Season 10 will then air in spring 2020.

Samantha Morton (Alpha) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) may finally share some scenes together in the coming season, which is an exciting endeavor. Negan was locked up in a cell for most of Season 9, but he did make an impact in the season finale by saving the life of Judith Grimes (played by Cailey Fleming).

Many viewers also want to find out who was on the radio as the last season came to a close. We wrote about some theories that may address what took place in that very memorable scene.

For fans who have been waiting for The Walking Dead Season 10 release date, AMC also leaked some information about the upcoming Rick Grimes movies. That even includes a teaser trailer.

The sad news is that the run of Michonne has come to an end. Actress Danai Gurira is moving on to other things. Recently, she has been seen in several different Marvel movies.

The Walking Dead will return to AMC with the first half of Season 10 in October.