The question of who was on the radio at the end of The Walking Dead on Sunday is an important one. It sets the tone for what might come next on the show and it certainly gave AMC viewers a cliffhanger.

At the beginning of The Walking Dead Season 9, episode 16, King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) was shown speaking into the radio that Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) had recently finished rebuilding at the Kingdom.

That small scene with the radio, used mostly as narration for the failure of the Kingdom and the closure of the gates, was also a bit of foreshadowing for the episode. It was also to show that the radio relay was up and running, with characters familiar with using it already.

Who was on the radio at the end of The Walking Dead?

Toward the end of the episode, Ezekiel is shown having a conversation with Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) on the working radio. There had been some The Walking Dead rumors about the voice of Rick Grimes surfacing on the radio, as that could have been a game-changer. But it wasn’t the familiar voice of actor Andrew Lincoln.

Over the radio came the voice of a woman. So, who was on the radio at the end of The Walking Dead episode? While it is not clearly defined by the show, the comic books provide a huge hint. In the comics, that voice belongs to Stephanie, who is a radio operator for a community called the Commonwealth.

During Season 10, the Commonwealth could become more familiar to AMC viewers. It is a community of advanced technology that likely is in control of the helicopter and is the location where Rick Grimes and Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) have been living for a few years. Georgie, who wrote letters to Maggie in previous episodes, is in charge of the Commonwealth.

The radio conversations should continue between Eugene and Stephanie in Season 10, showing what comes after the story arc of the Whisperers on the show.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.