The Walking Dead Season 10 trailer: Alpha, Negan featured

The Walking Dead Season 10 trailer just got released at Comic-Con 2019 and it already has the internet buzzing. The trailer was a long one, giving a lot of long looks at what is going to take place this fall.

As shown below, Samantha Morton (Alpha) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) are going to factor into a lot of the early storylines. They both receive prominent time in the trailer and Negan has a phrase that folks will be quoting for a while.

Be warned that he doesn’t use the cleanest of language.

The Walking Season Season 10

Fear is the undertone of the trailer itself. There are also a lot of soundbites that will give fans of the show a lot to talk about for the next few months.

The best part of the trailer might have actually been in the last few moments, though, as Carol (played by Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) were discussing the future while enjoying a meal.

It showed how strong their bond has become over the years, but also inserted some humor into a really dramatic trailer.

For many fans who just watched the trailer released at Comic-Con, the Season 10 episodes can not get here soon enough. The first episode will debut on Sunday, October 6, so there is also a lot of time left to re-watch how Season 9 came to a close because a lot of characters aren’t coming back.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC in fall 2019.